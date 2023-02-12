Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells 24,045 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,791,896.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,581,349. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $150.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $171.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 601,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

