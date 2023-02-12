Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Drops By 71.9%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.23. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 25.24% and a negative net margin of 153.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

About VerifyMe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.