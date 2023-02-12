Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 865,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VVOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.