Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 865,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VVOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

