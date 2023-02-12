Short Interest in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Increases By 1,833.3%

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,833.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 451,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.