Royal Bank of Canada Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

NYSE AZEK opened at $26.55 on Thursday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

