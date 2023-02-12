Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

