AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $33.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

