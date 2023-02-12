Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $40.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

