TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.59 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

