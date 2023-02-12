TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,873 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Taseko Mines worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

Taseko Mines Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.58 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

