DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.