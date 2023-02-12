Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,289 ($15.49).

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.62) to GBX 1,200 ($14.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,674.50 ($20.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The company has a market cap of £16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,293.84. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.71.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

