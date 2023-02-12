SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.35.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

