Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Target Price at GBX 2,036

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,036 ($24.47).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.64) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,384 ($28.66) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,480 ($29.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,980.59. The stock has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,147.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a GBX 16.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,411.23). In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.84), for a total value of £344,000 ($413,511.24). Also, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,411.23).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

