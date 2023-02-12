Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accolade by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Stock Performance
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.