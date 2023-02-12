ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

