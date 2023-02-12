Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Ipsen from €139.00 ($149.46) to €142.00 ($152.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

