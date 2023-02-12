Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of RVSB opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
