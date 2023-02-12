Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

