Asana Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 27,460 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical volume of 6,029 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Asana Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
