Asana Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 27,460 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical volume of 6,029 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

