Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.