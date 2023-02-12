Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

