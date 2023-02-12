Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vitru Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of -0.12. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.