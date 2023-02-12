Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

