Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.