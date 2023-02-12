Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ VNQI opened at $43.25 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
