VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the January 15th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.12. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.