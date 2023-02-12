Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.85. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.