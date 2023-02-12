Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells $1,373,158.92 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,373,158.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,332,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,098,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,124,235.56.

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

