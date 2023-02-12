MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 30,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
MTSI stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.
