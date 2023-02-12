MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 30,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.