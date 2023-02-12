United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.70. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About United Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

