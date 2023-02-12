United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.70. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.