Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAV. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

AAV opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

