Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$90.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,843.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,668,872 shares in the company, valued at C$544,132,959.02. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,668,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,132,959.02. Insiders acquired a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $1,757,059 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$61.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$45.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

