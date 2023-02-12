Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

