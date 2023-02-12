Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,303.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,303.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGPHF. Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Partners Group Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $964.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $930.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $942.01. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $753.75 and a 1-year high of $1,417.00.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

