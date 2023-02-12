Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

EARN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.