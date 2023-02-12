Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $127.67

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.