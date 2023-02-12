Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $3.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 64.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nautilus by 119.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

