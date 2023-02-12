Analysts Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xerox by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.