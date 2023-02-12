Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $93.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.