ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
ATCO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $31.52 on Thursday. ATCO has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.
ATCO Cuts Dividend
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATCO (ACLLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.