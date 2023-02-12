ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ATCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $31.52 on Thursday. ATCO has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

