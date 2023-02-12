Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

