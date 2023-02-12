Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Danske cut shares of Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Concentric AB (publ) Stock Performance

CCNTF opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Concentric AB has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Concentric AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Concentric AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.