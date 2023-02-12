Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Concentric AB (publ) Stock Performance
CCNTF opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Concentric AB has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.24.
Concentric AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentric AB (publ) (CCNTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Concentric AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.