Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Sells $3,442,932.48 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tellurian Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tellurian by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 332,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

