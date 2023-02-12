Gregory L. Christopher Sells 55,381 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.