Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $7,967,820.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $7,967,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,156,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.2 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.