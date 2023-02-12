Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

