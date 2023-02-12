Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $4,453,547.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73. The company has a market cap of $451.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

