Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,384,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -63.45%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

