Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $5.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.