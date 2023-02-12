Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $5.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
SNMRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Snam Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
