Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $78.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.