Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Fiserv by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 163,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

